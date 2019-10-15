Karlie Bonam wasn’t happy on Saturday, and she didn’t hesitate to let her Ingram Tom Moore volleyball teammates know about it.
For the first time in 42 days, the Lady Warriors lost a match on Saturday, falling to arch rival Comfort in a five-set thriller in Schreiner gym to snap an eight-match winning streak.
The loss especially stung because Bonam knew the Lady Warriors didn’t give their best performance against the Deer. But as one of Ingram’s two team captains, she encouraged the Lady Warriors to use Saturday’s setback as a learning experience, making sure such a loss never happened again. If they consistently played to their potential, the wins would follow.
“If we play together, there is no one who can stop us,” Bonam reminded her teammates.
Message received. The Lady Warriors, ranked No. 13 in Class 3A, had their best practice of the season on Monday, and returned to form on Tuesday, handling Marion in three sets (25-23, 25-21, 27-25) to take sole possession of first place in the District 26-3A standings (Comfort lost to Randolph on Tuesday night).
“We were pretty down about the (Comfort) loss, but we just used it as ignition for the next game,” Bonam said. “We definitely came into this game with the mentality that we were going to win because this game could decipher who is first in the district. We played our hearts out in this game.”
She wasn’t exaggerating. Ingram coach Tony Vela observed the Lady Warriors (28-5, 4-1) just seemed a step too slow against Comfort — they struggled with passing and were frequently out of position during serve-receive.
They didn’t encounter any of those problems on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Makenna Gelsone had plenty of opportunities to set Ingram’s hitters, who feasted on Marion’s defense. Gelsone finished with 16 assists and six blocks; junior Anna Crittenden posted nine kills and 19 digs, and Bonam supplied eight kills, seven digs and three blocks.
“I was really pleased with how they responded tonight,” Vela said. “Their mindset was in the right place. And it’s good to get back in a rhythm and good to get back to playing at a high level consistently.
“Marion is a very good team. Nothing hits the floor. Anytime you can play defense and pass the ball, you are going to be in every match. That’s what they do.”
And the Bulldogs (16-17, 3-3) were fundamentally sound on Tuesday, too. Marion challenged Ingram in every set. The Lady Warriors always had an answer. They trailed, 12-7, in the first set. Gelsone, though, responded with two straight kills and a block to help Ingram rally. Clinging to a 23-22 lead later in the set, Crittenden launched an ace to give Ingram some separation. Ansley clinched the set with a kill from the right side.
The Lady Warriors were in trouble again in the third, falling behind 14-11. Once again, they maneuvered out of the jam by scoring eight of the next nine points to seize a 19-15 advantage. Crittenden eventually sealed the victory with another ace.
“We are getting there,” Bonam said. “I really think that when we play our best, there is no stopping us. No way.”
