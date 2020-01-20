I hope everyone enjoyed watching Texas native Patrick Mahomes clinch a trip to the Super Bowl this weekend. If you are a mourning Titans fan like myself, just look on the bright side: The Titans appear in the AFC Championship every 17 years, so maybe they will be fortunate enough to advance to the Super Bowl in 2036.
But Mahomes isn’t the only Texan who has been impressive lately. Here are some of the top performances from Hill Country athletes last week.
Audrey Robertson — Tivy — girls basketball
The Tivy girls (23-4, 9-1 District 26-5A) have surprised everyone this season — even their most ardent supporters admittedly didn’t expect them to be this good this season.
The Lady Antlers may not possess the offensive talent they enjoyed last season, but they might be the best defensive team Christy Dill has ever coached. As a result, they look like contenders to win the Region IV title for the third straight season.
Senior guard Audrey Robertson has also played a big role in Tivy’s success this season. According to her coach, she’s been a great senior leader, helping the younger players acclimate to the varsity level. She’s also just a really good basketball player; there’s a reason one of the best Division II programs, Lubbock Christian, aggressively recruited her. Robertson has averaged 16.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.2 assists per game this season. She delivered two strong performances last week as well, scoring 20 points in Tivy’s 58-37 win over Seguin and 18 points in a 58-13 triumph over McCollum.
Will Johnston — Tivy — boys basketball
Last Friday, Tivy coach Brian Young lamented that senior wing Will Johnston doesn’t get nearly enough credit for all his contributions to the Tivy basketball program.
Johnston, however, is content to operate in the background, but The Kerrville Daily Times has decided to give him the spotlight this week for his performance this season. Johnson continued to make big plays to help the Antlers (17-9, 6-2 District 26-5A) snap a two-game losing streak in a 54-49 win over McCollum. He scored 10 points, defended the Cowboys’ best perimeter shooter, gave Tivy extra possessions by snagging offensive rebounds and dished two critical assists to Abraham Viera in the final minutes of the game.
Then again, Johnston has made those type of plays all season. Perhaps more importantly, he has largely avoided committing stupid mistakes on the court, often serving as the player to set up the Antlers’ offensive. That’s an important attribute, considering Tivy plays teams that thrive off of forcing turnovers to begin fast breaks.
Alan Hernandez — Comfort — Boys basketball
Hernandez was impressive in Comfort’s season opener, scoring 23 points to lift the Bobcats to a 71-59 victory over Marion on Friday.
Keep an eye on the Bobcats, who improved to 20-5 with the victory. They have an opportunity to have a special season.
Aaliyah Jasso — Tivy — girls soccer
This is Jasso’s third season as Tivy’s starting goalkeeper. Her experience will continue to help the Lady Antlers this season. It definitely came in handy on Friday, as Jasso recorded four saves to lift Tivy to a 2-0 win over Seguin in its district opener. Jasso and the Lady Antlers will try to remain unbeaten when they visit McCollum on Tuesday.
Hunter Hale — Tivy — boys soccer
The Antlers experienced a turbulent preseason, which isn’t too surprising. After graduating one of the best senior classes in program history last spring, it was inevitable that Tivy was going to experience growing pains early in the season.
But coach Reece Zunker also intentionally scheduled a difficult preseason to prepare his players for district play. And Hunter Hale made sure loop contention began on a strong note, netting a goal during the Antlers’ 3-0 win over Seguin on Friday.
Hale, one of the returning contributors from last season’s regional semifinal team, has been strong this season, leading the Antlers in goals (3) and assists (2). They will need him to continue to play at a high level if they want to return to the postseason.
