FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU's roster rebuild is up to seven Division I transfers with the additions of two players from Texas A&M, including the Aggies' scoring and rebounding leader, Emanuel Miller.
The Horned Frogs announced Friday the signings of 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Miller and 6-4 freshman guard Cashius McNeilly, both natives of Scarborough, Ontario. They join an incoming class of eight that also includes a top junior college center but no high school signees.
