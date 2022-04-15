Mateo Cardenas scored the first goal in history for the Peterson 8th grade boys Thursday evening at Peterson Middle School. Peterson defeated Loma Alta Middle School, 3-0.
Sebastian Gonzalez and Cardenas powered a shot into the corner in the sixth minute of play. Jake Zirkel netted a second goal 16 minutes into the game. He made the volley from 30 yards out. Cardenas scored another goal in the second half. Zirkel came up with the assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.