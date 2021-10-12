The Tivy Lady Antlers took a break from district competition Tuesday night when they tackled the Warriors from Cornerstone Christian at Antler Gymnasium.
Cornerstone swept the Lady Antlers in three sets, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-22.
To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as $1.99.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for flooding rains. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 4:36 am
The Tivy Lady Antlers took a break from district competition Tuesday night when they tackled the Warriors from Cornerstone Christian at Antler Gymnasium.
Cornerstone swept the Lady Antlers in three sets, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-22.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.