Times file photo: The Olympic Pool — the city of Kerrville’s municipal swimming pool — was built in 1970 and is only open during the summer months. The Economic Improvement Corporation and city of Kerrville are looking at funding a study of the pool to decide the future of the facility. The study would determine whether the city builds a new facility or does major repairs to the existing pool.
