The Comfort Deer girls basketball squad improved to 7-4 in their latest win at home over the Center Point Lady Pirates, winning emphatically 47-9 Tuesday evening. As for Center Point, they remain winless on the season.
Comfort senior post player Jackie Zapata collected a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. Bailey Feldman was also a key contributor for the Deer as she posted 11 points and six rebounds on the night. The Deer led 22-0 by halftime on their way to the decisive victory. Jael Hernandez had a role in the win as well as she tallied seven of the team's 14 assists.
