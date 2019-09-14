The Comfort Bobcats hosted the Lago Vista Vikings tonight and fell 20-10.
The game was much closer than the score indicates and was the kind of game that one would expect on Friday the 13th and a full moon.
Each team had over 100 yards in penalties and each defense was stout early on.
The Vikings led 7-3 at the half and the Cats went ahead in the 3rd. But Lago’s size came into play late in the game as the Vikings scored twice in the 4th.
