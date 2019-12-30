After experiencing a tender Tennessee Christmas (see what I did there?), I have returned to Texas just in time to write a year-in-review column.
Kerr County witnessed plenty of exciting sports moments this past calendar year. To summarize, a lot of teams played in a lot of exciting games that people will remember for a long time.
In fact, it was challenging trying to select the 10 best sports stories from 2019. But after hours of intensive research and analysis, here is my official list of the 10 best sports stories from Kerr County in 2019.
10. Ingram’s Chapa plays in the golf state tournament
In 2018, Kylie Chapa helped Ingram Tom Moore win the girls Class 3A state title. In 2019, Chapa was the only remaining golfer from that championship team, but that didn’t stop her from having a great season. In May, she represented Ingram in the state tournament at the Grey Rock Golf Course in Austin, where she finished No. 18 in the 70-golfer field with a score of 183.
9. Tivy tennis duo advances to state
The Tivy tennis duo of Sam Snelgrove and Colson Schiek experienced one of the most dominating seasons in school history. Scheik moved to Kerrville from Wichita Falls in the summer of 2018. Tivy tennis coach Kirk Kniffen introduced Schiek to Snelgrove during the Antlers’ first 2018 practice. The two almost instantly developed a chemistry on the court, becoming the first Tivy boys duo since 1999 to advance to the state tournament in College Station and winning 49 of their 51 matches before their season ended in the state semifinals.
8. Tivy softball advances to area round
The Lady Antlers achieved several special milestones during the 2019 season. They ended a 10-year playoff drought, captured their first district title in 20 years and advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2001. It was an exceptional season, and one of the best stories from 2019.
7. Ingram volleyball’s special season
This fall, the Lady Warriors became the toast of Ingram. They attracted large crowds for every match and for good reason — they spent several weeks in the Class 3A Top 10 rankings and captured their first district title since 1991. The bad news is that their season ended in heart-breaking fashion, a five-set loss to Hallettsville in the area round. The good news: They only graduated one senior (Ansley Gelsone). They return all-state hitter Anna Crittenden, District 26-3A’s setter of the year, Makenna Gelsone and one of the best middle blockers in the area (Karlie Bonam). Tony Vela told me he’s working on scheduling the toughest preseason imaginable to prepare his team for a deep postseason run in 2020.
6. Comfort Football turnaround
Brandon Easterly helped turn Texarkana Pleasant Grove into a state powerhouse as the program’s defensive coordinator. Early indications suggest he might do the same with Comfort.
Easterly became Comfort’s athletic director in 2018. It didn’t take long for him to resurrect the program. In 2019, his Bobcats captured their first outright district title since 2006, won 10 games and advanced to the third round for the first time since 2009.
2019 was a terrific year for Comfort. And with Easterly having another offseason to further develop his players, 2020 might be even better.
5. Tivy football wins another district title
Tivy’s 2019 season had a disappointing ending. The Antlers entered the fall hoping to make a deep postseason run. Instead, they chose the worst possible game to give their worst performance of the season, falling 53-35 to Calallen in the area round.
Still, the 2019 season contained plenty of positives. They recorded their fifth 10-win season in the last six years, won their second consecutive district title and extended their district win streak to 20 games.
In other words, they continued to be the premier football program in the Hill Country.
4. Tivy baseball continues rolling
In 2018, the Tivy baseball team graduated three Division-I players (Lance Ford, Milan Walla and Hunter Grimes). Naturally, the Antlers struggled early in 2019, at one point dropping three straight games in March. But coach Chris Russ and his squad never panicked. As a result, the young Antlers began playing their best baseball in the postseason.
They encountered adversity in the regional quarterfinals, falling to Dripping Springs in Game 1 of the three-game series. But they rebounded in the final two games. Senior Brady Delgado tossed a complete game shutout in Game 2, and junior southpaw Colten Drake pitched another gem in the series finale to help the Antlers advance to the regional semifinals for the third straight season.
The Antlers graduated Delgado, but return aces, Drake and Coleson Abel and their closer Cole Miears. They also bring back catcher Travis White, who recently committed to Houston. Expect Tivy to make another deep run in 2020.
3. Schreiner shotgun best of the best
The Schreiner shotgun team has been elite for awhile now. The Mountaineers won the Div. II national title in 2018, but moved to Division I this year. That didn’t slow them down, as Schreiner’s shotgun team won the 51st ACUI Clay Target Championship in March.
2. Clutch performance gives OLH a state title
2019 truly was a fantastic year for OLH’s basketball program. The Hawks won their second title in three years, Chris Ramirez was the TABC coach of the year and Travis Reeh received the TABC player of the year honors for the small private school division.
But the Hawks had to earn that championship. They trailed Midland Classical Academy by 11 in the second half of the TAPPS Class 3A state championship. The Hawks, though, showcased their grit in the final 16 minutes of their season. Reeh tied the game with a pull-up triple with a minute left. With 20 seconds remaining, he attracted a double team and dished a pass to Will Westfall, who buried the game-winner to lift the Hawks to a 50-47 victory.
Ramirez enjoyed one last celebration with his senior class.
1. Tivy girls basketball team returns to state tournament
Almost everything about the Lady Antlers’ 2018-19 season was special. For starters, the Lady Antlers posted a 37-2 record, but that isn’t the only reason their 2019 was exceptional. Their assistant coach, Jessica Fierro, was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in June 2018 and underwent six chemotherapy treatments during the season. Still, she kept coaching her players, inspiring everyone in the community in the process.
The Lady Antlers also attracted large crowds during their playoff run, even though most of their victories were routs. But they finally participated in an exciting game when they reached the regional semifinals. They trailed Victoria West, 57-46, in the fourth quarter in the Blossom Athletic Center. But then senior Katie Harmon gave a speech to her teammates with five minutes remaining — they weren’t leaving San Antonio with a loss.
And they didn’t. The Lady Antlers closed the game on a 25-6 run to seal a 70-62 victory.
The next day, they rolled to a 44-34 win over Veterans Memorial in the Region IV championship. to clinch a berth in the state semifinals for the second straight year. Unfortunately, all-state point guard Charli Becker sprained her ankle during practice before the state tournament. Fellow all-state guard Audrey Robertson also suffered an ankle sprain, landing awkwardly on her right foot in the first quarter after scoring a basket. The Lady Antlers couldn’t overcome the injuries, falling to Frisco Liberty, 34-28, in the state semifinals.
Still, it was one of the best seasons in Tivy history and the best story of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.