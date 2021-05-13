SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Robert MacIntyre started with five straight birdies and finished with another two to shoot a 6-under 66 Thursday and take a share of the lead after the second round of the British Masters.
MacIntyre was level with fellow Scotsman Calum Hill (70) and English veteran Richard Bland (69) on 7-under 137, with three players a shot behind — including 2018 winner Eddie Pepperell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.