SAN ANTONIO — The Schreiner University men’s and women’s track and field teams went to San Antonio to compete in the 2022 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships. This year’s event took place on the campus of Trinity University.

“We had multiple participants,” Schreiner Head Track and Field Coach Eric Grider said. “We ended up breaking 12 school records this weekend. I had two girls make three spots in the all-conference.”

