Two members of the Schreiner University Women’s Track Team received All-SCAC recognition at the 2022 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships in San Antonio. Melissa Landon, left, made all-conference the high jump. Gabby Ivarra made all-conference in the high jump and 100-meter hurdles.
Schreiner University Athletics Department Courtesy photo
The Schreiner University men’s 4x400-meter relay team is pictured after participating in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships at Trinity University in San Antonio. From left are Micah Morrow, James Ibarra, Darian Gibson and Dan Zepeda.
Schreiner University Athletics Department courtesy photo
Schreiner University Athletics Department Courtesy photo
Schreiner University Athletics Department courtesy photo
SAN ANTONIO — The Schreiner University men’s and women’s track and field teams went to San Antonio to compete in the 2022 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships. This year’s event took place on the campus of Trinity University.
“We had multiple participants,” Schreiner Head Track and Field Coach Eric Grider said. “We ended up breaking 12 school records this weekend. I had two girls make three spots in the all-conference.”
