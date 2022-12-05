Fear All Sides, a roster of 12 boys and two coaches won the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Championship in the 10U division. Front row left to right: Jaxson Westfall, Jessen Bruinsma, De’Mari Baldwin, Deon Baldwin, Kameron Speller, Reid Immel. Back row left to right: Assistant coach Michael Way, Brody Wickizer, Carson Chavez, Landon Childers, Sloan Yates, Boston Way, Uriah Zamudio, Tu-Car Speller.
A Kerrville-based 10 and-under flag football team recently earned the ultimate prize.
Under the team name "Fear All Sides," a roster of 12 boys won the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation State Championship in the 10U division. The tournament was an 8-on-8 flag football competition that took place Nov. 18-20 at the Vela Sports Complex in Denton.
