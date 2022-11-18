Friday evening, the Comfort Deer basketball team suffered a pair of losses in day two of the Pearsall Maverick Classic.
In the morning contest, they were defeated by Crystal City 58-19. Jackie Zapata was Comfort's point leader in the game with eight. Then in the afternoon tilt, the Deer were topped by Bandera 43-29. Bailey Feldman posted a team-high 12 points for the Deer while Zapata chipped in with 11.
