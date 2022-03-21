MLS Sounders Austin FC Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Léo Chú (23) has a kick blocked by Austin FC defender Julio Cascante (18) during an MLS soccer game at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

 Aaron E. Martinez

AUSTIN,. Texas (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Fagundez's game-tying goal came in the 70th minute for Austin (2-1-1).

