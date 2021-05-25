NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 on Tuesday for violating the NBA's COVID-19 rule banning players from entering nightclubs or similar businesses.
The league said Porzingis attended a club Sunday, a day after the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 in Game 1 of a first-round playoff series. The announcement of the fine came hours before tipoff of Game 2.
