Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.