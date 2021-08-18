Southland Conference Logo

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced Wednesday that it will not plan to reschedule league competitions due to COVID-19 impacts in the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.  A team unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues will be subject to forfeiture reflected in Conference results, standings and tournament seedings.  This policy is subject to change based on national, statewide and local medical conditions, as well as directives from the NCAA and institutional leaders.

