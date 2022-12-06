Following a third place finish at the South San Tournament on Saturday, the Ingram Tom Moore boys basketball team was back in action Tuesday evening.
The Warriors played host to the Bandera Bulldogs and were beaten soundly by a final score of 60-38. It was a one-sided affair from the outset. Bandera opened the game with an aggressive, trapping defense as well as some hot shooting from beyond the arc.
