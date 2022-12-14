In boys basketball Tuesday evening, Ingram Tom Moore improved to 8-8 on the year with an 82-10 road drubbing of Our Lady of the Hills.

A total of nine ITM players got in the scoring column while Jake Mein of OLH scored all of his team's 10 points. Justin Salinas (14), Kye Hightower 13, Austin McDorman (11) and Gabe Chacon (10) all reached double figures for the Warriors. 

