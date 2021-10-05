Trapper Pannell

Former Kerrville Tivy standout Trapper Pannell 

 Sam Houston Athletics Department GoBearkats.com

HOUSTON — Kerrville Tivy had a bye week in football, but that didn’t mean Tivy stopped fighting at the collegiate level. 

Three weeks ago, former Kerrville Tivy quarterback Trapper Pannell scored his first National Collegiate Athletic Association touchdown against Southeast Missouri. It was a 77-yard rushing touchdown for the Sam Houston Bearkats. 

