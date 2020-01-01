Despite the circumstances, Frank Molina is still optimistic about the upcoming Tivy soccer season.
The Tivy senior defender and midfielder Manny Hernandez are the only returning starters from last year’s regional semifinal team. The Antlers graduated their three-time, all-state goalkeeper, Stephen Canty, who now plays at SMU. They will also be without Joel Pelton and Jasen Zirkel, their top twogoal scorers from last season.
It’s not always easy helping lead a rebuild as a senior, but Molina has embraced the challenge. He likes the potential of his younger teammates. There will be some growing pains along the way, but he believes they can help sustain Tivy soccer’s recent run of success.
That isn’t blind optimism either. The Antlers still enjoy plenty of talent. Senior Winger Hunter Hale, midfielder Justin Miranda and senior defender Abel Mendoza are all capable of helping Tivy win this season.
Tivy fans will have a chance today to watch the young Antlers’ squad, when Tivy hosts the 12-team Antler Classic at Antler Stadium this weekend.
“I’m really excited to start back up,” said Molina, who will actually miss the Antler Classic because he’s still recovering from undergoing jaw surgery in December. “It’s been awesome meeting all of the younger guys who got moved up and playing with them. We are an unproven group still, so it’ll be exciting to show the community how good we are going to be this year.”
The Antlers will certainly be tested this weekend. They begin the Antler Classic with a match against Holmes at 8 a.m. and then face East Side Memorial at 4 p.m.
