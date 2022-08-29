JOHNSON CITY - The Comfort Deer played six games in two days at the Johnson City Volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday.
The Deer lost the first two games of the tournament on Friday. They lost to Blanco, 14-25 and 15-25. Following the first game, they fell to Jarrell, 24-26 and 23-25. Comfort regrouped in the third game, defeating Marble Falls, 25-11 and 25-21.
