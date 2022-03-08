The Kerrville Texas Rebels 14U Little League softball team is pictured after winning five of their six tournament games at the Lady Bullies fundraiser softball tournament in Hondo over the weekend. From left are Coach Gilbert Davila, Ryleigh Barney, Mariah McCullough, Leilah Rodriguez, Lizzi Canning, Logan Pruitt, Kaydence Stehling, Rhiley Miller, Mikayla Garces, Hunter Haines, Emmery Davila, Brenna Davila and Coach Justin Miller. (Courtesy photo)
