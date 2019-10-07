With every local high school football team enjoying a bye, last week’s sports scene was rather uneventful.
This week, however, figures to offer plenty of excitement for sports fans. Not only is it homecoming week at Tivy, but every local team will try to win a key district game on Friday night.
With that lukewarm introduction out of the way, here are three storylines to watch in the Hill Country this week.
1. Can Tivy keep rolling on homecoming
If you’re an extreme curmudgeon, you don’t really like homecoming, because you think it promotes elitist principles and, most importantly, distracts players from preparing for Friday night’s game.
If you’re a normal person, you love homecoming week, because it’s just another opportunity to listen to Tivy’s excellent drum line perform several of their smashing drum cadences. You also recognize that this week offers students an enjoyable reprieve from the doldrums of school.
Still, most Tivy fans can’t help but wonder: Will homecoming affect the Antlers’ focus entering their game against Uvalde this Friday.
Recently, the Antlers (4-1, 2-0 District 14-5A Div. II) haven’t had any issues balancing their football obligations with homecoming festivities, winning their last six homecoming games by an average of 29.2 points.
The chief reason for this success is that the Antlers haven’t exactly faced the toughest competition on homecoming (their last six homecoming opponents have a combined record of 22-39). But they’re also aware homecoming usually attracts the largest crowd of the season. This realization sharpens their focus during practice, hoping to impress the community on one of the biggest nights of the year.
“People come home to watch, and they don’t want to let them down,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “They want to perform well — you don’t want to have a bad homecoming game when people are watching you and it’s a huge crowd. Overall, it’s a focus thing. Our kids are able to understand the distractions are for other people and the game is for us. And we need to take care of business.”
2. Harper-Center Point has playoff implications
Last year, Center Point and Harper delivered one of the most thrilling games of the season, with the Pirates prevailing for a 46-38 victory on the road. That win ultimately helped the Pirates clinch their third straight playoff spot.
This week’s game between the two rivals also carries playoff implications. The winner will likely just have to defeat winless Sabinal to secure one of District 14-2A Div. I’s four playoff spots. The loser obviously isn’t eliminated from the postseason, but faces a much tougher path, having to beat Sabinal and then either Brackett or Junction to advance to the playoffs.
The Pirates (3-2) have more talent and depth than the rebuilding Longhorns (1-4), but Harper coach Mark Kirchhoff has faced plenty of teams that run a flexbone veer offense during his coaching tenure. He’s going to create a great game plan to give his players an opportunity to upset the Pirates.
In other words, the game in Center Point on Friday night should be a lot of fun.
3. Schreiner to host high profile volleyball match
Schreiner athletic director Bill Raleigh has stated several times he hopes to improve his department’s footprint in the community. One of the ways he’s accomplishing that goal is by convincing local high schools to play games at the state-of-the-art Schreiner University Event Center.
On Saturday, Schreiner will host one of the best rivalries in the Hill Country when Ingram Tom Moore squares against Highway 27 foe Comfort.
Saturday’s match will have a raucous environment. The Lady Warriors, the No. 7 team in Class 3A, has attracted large crowds all season, so Ingram fans are likely to pack Schreiner’s gym. Also, both teams should enter Saturday undefeated in District 26-3A play, so the winner will enjoy sole possession of first place in the standings.
