Tivy hosts annual father-son senior retreat

This past weekend offered even more tangible evidence that it’s almost football season.
Tivy football’s seniors and their fathers congregated at the Antler Field at 9 a.m. Saturday morning to begin the annual senior father-son retreat at MO Ranch, giving fathers an opportunity to spend valuable time with their sons before they start their final year in high school.
Tivy coach David Jones received the idea for the retreat from his older brother, a coach in Oklahoma. The retreat is often an emotional affair, with fathers and sons writing personal letters to each other during the 24-hour event. Saturday’s retreat was another success according to Jones, who believed that the 68 people who attended the trip “had the opportunity to grow and love each other more than before the weekend began."
Tivy football practice begins on Aug. 5.
