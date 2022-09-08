CENTER POINT — Victoria Beckerson had seven kills, and Iris Lozano added six kills, leading the Center Point Lady Pirates to a three-game sweep over Medina in volleyball action Tuesday night, 25-18, 25-13 and 25-15.
Center Point (12-8) had another big night from Lozano. She is averaging over two kills per set and leads the team in kills this season with an unofficial total of 69 kills, after adding six more to the total Tuesday night.
