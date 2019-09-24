BOERNE— For nearly 15 minutes, Coach Stephanie Coates talked with her Tivy volleyball players inside the visiting locker room after their three-set loss (20-25, 19-25, 21-25) to Boerne Champion.
She knew her Lady Antlers were disappointed with the outcome. They entered Tuesday’s match on a roll, winners of 13 of their last 14 matches and undefeated in District 26-5A play. Champion, however, was also unblemished in loop competition. Both teams gave their best effort on Tuesday, sustaining several thrilling rallies. But ultimately, the Lady Chargers made more plays late during sets to capture first place in the district standings.
Despite the loss, Coates told her players that she was proud of them, applauding their fight in the hostile environment. After all, the Lady Antlers started four sophomores against Champion; Coates knows it’s these matches that will help her young team improve.
“They battled,” Coates said of her players. “For the last 20 games, we haven’t played a team that pushed us. … This is the best volleyball we have played all season — win or lose. I was super proud of their efforts and I wanted them to know that.
“I want to give credit to the entire (Champion) team. … Their defense stepping up is what really pushed us.”
The Lady Antlers (23-9, 6-1 District 26-5A) also pushed Champion. Senior libero Savana Trahan made Champion earn every single point, posting 27 digs in the backline. Junior Keirson Jalowy challenged the Lady Chargers’ defense by registering 10 kills, helping the Lady Antlers hold leads in all three sets. They led 15-11 in the first set, 16-15 in the second and 10-9 in the third.
They weren’t able to sustain that high level of play late in sets. Trailing 15-11, Champion rattled off seven unanswered points to take control of the first set; sealed the second by scoring six of the set’s final seven point points. The two squads were tied 12-12 in the third set until Champion scored four straight to cruise to another win to clinch the match.
“We were a little high error,” Coates said. “We struggled a little bit in serve receive to get balls where we can really stay in the system offensively. I think that kind of hurt us.”
And it was clear the Lady Antlers were hurting as they walked out of the locker room on Tuesday. Tuesday’s loss, however, didn’t change anything. The Lady Antlers are still front runners in the district and they will host Champion on Oct. 25 with a chance to compete for a district title.
“Sometimes, you learn more from a loss than the win,” Coates said. “I think this time of the season, when we have won so many games in a row. Sometimes that loss right there motivates you and pushes you forward and doesn’t allow you to stall out. It’s really important for us that we feed off this loss.”
