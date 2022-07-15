The Ingram Senior Little League All-Stars win an elimination game against Fossil Creek, 10-0, on Thursday evening. The team includes, on the top row, from left, Erik Rodriguez, Maverick Delgado, Aiden Rendon, Kye Hightower, Brian Hensley, Cadyn Reed, Cody Reed, Cohen Keith, Jace Walber, Noah Collins and Josh Collins. On the bottom row are K. Garza, Bailey Gordon and Gage Walber.
The Ingram Senior Little League All-Stars win an elimination game against Fossil Creek, 10-0, on Thursday evening. The team includes, on the top row, from left, Erik Rodriguez, Maverick Delgado, Aiden Rendon, Kye Hightower, Brian Hensley, Cadyn Reed, Cody Reed, Cohen Keith, Jace Walber, Noah Collins and Josh Collins. On the bottom row are K. Garza, Bailey Gordon and Gage Walber.
Courtesy photo
The Ingram Senior Little League All-Stars downed Fossil Creek, 10-0, Thursday evening. The win kept Ingram’s all-star hopes alive after losing their first game against New Home on Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.