The Our Lady of the Hills Athletic Department announced that due to circumstances beyond their control, they will not be able to field a baseball team this Spring.
The announcement came from OLH Athletic Director Brock Kenyon late last week. Kenyon said that his team will regroup, and they hope to field a baseball team again next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.