Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Cloudy early with thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.