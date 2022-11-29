On Tuesday evening, Our Lady of the Hills hosted Holy Cross for a girls basketball contest. It was a one-sided affair that saw the Hawks on the wrong end of a 62-9 final.
OLH did not score in the first period and trailed 13-0 after one. With 1:57 to go in the second quarter, senior post player Taylor Bloom collected an offensive rebound and was fouled on a put back attempt. She split a pair of free throws on her trip to the foul line and gave the Hawks their first point of the game. The score was 23-1 at intermission with Holy Cross comfortably ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.