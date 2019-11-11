Tivy’s offense didn’t play its best during the Antlers’ 35-14 victory over Medina Valley last Friday. Both Coach David Jones and his players know it, too.
They did, however, excel in one particular area: They made the Panthers pay for every mistake. Tivy’s defense continued to find ways to hand the ball back to the offense; the offense continued to capitalize.
In the first quarter, senior defensive end Gonzalo Hernandez, linebacker Cole Mixon and cornerback Damian Hernandez converged on a deflected Medina Valley pass. Gonzalo ripped the ball away from his two teammates for his first career interception and rumbled 45 yards down the left sideline to the Panthers 11. In the third quarter, safety Coleson Abel jumped in front of a shallow crossing route to intercept his third pass of the season. In the fourth quarterback, Gonzalo punched the ball out of the Panthers’ running back’s hands in the backfield, and senior linebacker Logan Green pounced on the loose football in Medina Valley territory. Tivy’s offense scored touchdowns after all three turnovers to help the No. 9 Antlers roll to their ninth straight win. They are hoping to force more turnovers when they host East View in the bi-district round Friday at Antler Stadium.
“(Turnovers) turn the tide of the game for sure,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “It’s demoralizing for the opponent if you can capitalize. But we gave the ball over to them twice ourselves, so that’s one thing you can’t do. You can’t turn the ball over yourself. … It’s always important to win the turnover battle. That’s a constant conversation we have with our kids.”
And turnovers have been a major theme for the Antlers this season. Ever since their 24-19 win over Boerne Champion, they’ve throttled their competition, winning their last six games by an average of 38.8 points per game; they didn’t trail in any of those contest. A big reason for that success is they have consistently converted turnovers into touchdowns. Tivy’s defenders celebrate turnovers by placing a gold chain on the shoulders of the defender who forced the change of possession. Tivy’s offensive players, meanwhile, usually celebrate turnovers by marching the ball into the end zone. The Antlers have scored 122 points off of 22 turnovers this season. In other words, each turnover Tivy has forced has produced an average of 5.5 points.
The points off turnover stat is a point of pride for both units. It reflects a killer instinct from Tivy’s offense, who knows every touchdown after a turnover demoralizes an opponent.
“When we score off a turnover, we feel we can take control of the game,” senior Colten Drake said.
It also emboldens Tivy’s defenders to keep being aggressive during games. So far, Tivy’s defense hasn’t showed any signs of fatigue on the field. Then again, Gonzalo admits it’s easy for his teammates to remain energized when they know they are helping put points on the scoreboard.
“We get excited because turnovers don’t come easy,” said Gonzalo, who insists he will reach the end zone the next time he intercepts a pass. “When the offense scores off them, it’s showing us they got our backs and are going to take advantage of those opportunities.”
The Antlers will have to continue to capitalize on those opportunities if they hope to experience a long postseason. After all, it was turnovers that ultimately doomed Tivy’s playoff run last season. The Antlers needed a miracle comeback to beat Bastrop in the first round after turning the ball over on their first two drives. Their five turnovers was a big reason why they lost 49-39 to Calhoun in the regional semifinals two week later
Needless to say, Tivy’s coaching will continue to preach the importance of the turnover battle in practice this week.
“The Turnover battle is always a point of emphasis,” Jones said. “It’s something we talk about all the time.
