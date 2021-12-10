Tivy’s Seth Hendricks (12) fights his way through traffic with San Antonio Lanier defenders in his face during the Kerrville Tivy Basketball Tournament on Friday. (Times photo by Tom Torget/photo@dailytimes.com)
Tom Torget
Tivy’s Quentin Vega (2) high jumps Lanier defenders for a wide open basket during the Kerrville Tivy basketball tournament at Antler Gymnasium on Friday morning.
The Kerrville Tivy basketball tournament kicked off Friday morning at Antler Gymnasium. The Tivy Antlers defeated San Antonio Lanier in the morning match, 43-38.
Picking up action in the first quarter, aggressive defense prevailed for both teams. It took several minutes for either team to score a basket. Neither Tivy nor Lanier were unable to gain offensive momentum for the first quarter of the game.
