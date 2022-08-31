The Tivy Lady Antler volleyball team earned academic honors recently after receiving the 2022 United States Marine Corp - American Volleyball Coaches Association Academic Award for the 2021 season.
The team consisted of Ally Scheidle, Tyler Elkins, Hailey Davis, Emma Miller, Allie Finch, Taylor Kubacak, Stella Hendricks, Karlyn Dyal, Grace Copeland, Mille Howerton, Madellyn Fiedler, Reelyn Andreas and Judah Davis.
