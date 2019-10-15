The Tivy tennis team definitely played like one of the best squads in the state on Tuesday.
The No. 19 Antlers took care of business in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, pummeling McCallum, 19-0, at Dripping Springs High School.
Savannah Foster, Catherine Harmon, Emily Morgan, Elli Tull, Sara Bowers and Makayla Foster each won their girls singles matches, while Aaron Salinas, Colten Harper, Andrew Hamil, Noah Grmela, Cooper Cockrill and Ian Pham recorded wins in boys singles.
The Antlers can’t celebrate Tuesday’s win for too long. They play Alamo Heights in the area round on Thursday at Annmarie Tennis Center.
“It feels good to win,” Tivy coach Kirk Kniffen said. “Area will be super tough. Alamo Heights is ranked No. 1 in the region and No.4 in the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.