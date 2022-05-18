A timeless tradition returned to Kerrville Tivy High School this week. The senior students were able to challenge the faculty and coaches to a volleyball game for fun at the Antler Gym on Tuesday afternoon.

Students who watched the game donated a $1 admission fee, which goes to Project Graduation 2022.

