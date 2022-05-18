Tivy senior Fisher Middleton, right, is ready to receive the ball while teammates Ally Scheidle and Desnic Houston look on in anticipation during Wednesday’s volleyball game between Tivy seniors and the Tivy faculty and coaches.
Tivy tennis coach Kirk Kniffen gets set to receive a serve from the senior class while the rest of the faculty members and coaches look on during Wednesday’s volleyball game between Tivy seniors and faculty. The faculty defeated the seniors in two sets Wednesday afternoon at the Tivy gym
Cary Burgess
Tivy senior Bo Buchanan delivers a kill against Tivy baseball coach Chris Russ in the Project Graduation volleyball tournament between the seniors and the faculty on Wednesday
A timeless tradition returned to Kerrville Tivy High School this week. The senior students were able to challenge the faculty and coaches to a volleyball game for fun at the Antler Gym on Tuesday afternoon.
Students who watched the game donated a $1 admission fee, which goes to Project Graduation 2022.
