While his Tivy football teammates wait for him to speak, Frank Molina V silently stares at a sheet of paper.
In his car that morning, he had scribbled down details about his personal life he wanted to share with his teammates, ready to tell them everything during their weekly devotional at First United Methodist Church.
But when he stands in front of them, he struggles to find the words; all he can do is gaze at the paper he’s holding.
“I’m sorry, guys,” he stammers, placing both hands on his knees.
Talking about his father makes him sad. In 2006, Frank Molina IV was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He survived that scare, but he began experiencing caner-related symptoms again and had a prostate specific antigen level of 86 (Any number more than 10 is considered dangerous). The doctors informed him the cancer has returned. At first, they said it was in his bones, but after conducting a bone scan, they are now not sure where it is. Currently, there is no treatment plan, and at 76 years old, Frank IV refuses to undergo chemotherapy; he’s also convinced he doesn’t have cancer.
His son isn’t as confident. He fears he doesn’t have much time remaining with his dad.
He’s always had a complicated relationship with his father. During an hour interview, Frank IV emphasizes several times that his wife, Luisa Molina, and three children, Manuel, Sabrina and Frank V, have been his greatest blessings in life. But his own father never showed him much affection, and he admits he too has sometimes struggled communicating his love for his children. In fact, he’s sometimes been critical of his youngest son. Frank V has spent his entire life trying to earn his dad’s approval, lettering in two varsity sports while earning a top 10 ranking in Tivy’s 2020 graduating class.
But his dad’s recent health problems have made Frank V realize how much he loves his dad, and how terrified he is to lose him.
He struggles to articulate these fears during the team devotional before Tivy’s first playoff game against East View. One of his teammates, senior receiver Stoney Rhodes, knows about Frank V’s dad’s declining health. When Rhodes sees his friend laboring to speak, he stands by his side and places a hand on his shoulder.
“You got this,” Rhodes says.
This is all the encouragement Frank V needs. He finally begins opening up to his teammates. He tells them about his dad’s history of health problems, about how doctors suspect the cancer has returned, about how he is going to devote the next few months to strengthening his relationship with his dad and how he’s resolved to never again take anything in life for granted. He concludes his short speech by asking for his teammates’ prayers and support.
His peers listen in silence. When he’s finished speaking, senior linebacker Logan Green walks toward Frank V and hugs him.
“He is one of my best friends,” Green said. “I didn’t want to cry then, but I couldn’t hold myself back. … But something like this is definitely going to bring us together. We have to stick together.”
***
Frank IV was never supposed to be a father.
Four doctors told him he was infertile. Still, he and Luisa kept trying. Finally, when he was 40 years old, Luisa gave birth to Manuel. 18 years later, they welcomed twins Frank and Sabrina.
“(Luisa) gave me everything,” Frank IV said. “I am very proud to be a father. It’s one of the greatest things ever to happen to me.”
His greatest wish was for all his children to become great adults; it’s why he enforced strict rules in his household. Neither Frank V nor Sabrina were allowed to give one-word responses, always having to answer each question with, “Yes sir” or No sir.” Frank IV usually punished Frank V by either grounding him from spending time with his friends or making him do arduous chores around the house until it was time for bed.
He also had high expectations for his children. When Frank V scored nine goals on his ninth birthday during an AYSO soccer match, his father asked him afterward why he didn’t score 10.
“It was never what I did right,” Frank V said. “It was what I did wrong. That’s basically how we grew up.”
Frank IV wasn’t trying to be harsh; he was just following his own father’s example. Frank Molina III served in the Mexican Revolution as a lieutenant colonel, and when he became a father, he ran his household in Lerdo, Mexico like it was the military. As a child, Frank IV once took gum from his dad’s truck that his dad still had to transfer to a store for his transportation company. Frank III was apoplectic when he discovered the reason for the missing candy.
“I don’t want to have thieves in my house,” he told Frank IV. “And you know what a punishment for a thief is, right?”
Frank IV quickly discovered the answer. His father bound his arms together by his wrists and tied the rope to a tall tree.
Frank IV still has scars from that punishment, but insists he doesn’t hold any ill will toward his dad. Never again has he taken anything that didn’t belong to him.
“My mother and grandmother said he was a savage,” Frank IV said. “But if you ask me right now, he was the greatest man in my life. He was a great teacher. … But I was one-fifth, maybe less, as strict as him.”
Frank V quietly listens to his dad tell this story on Monday — it’s the first time he’s ever heard it. For the first time in his life, he’s beginning to understand why his dad had so many strict rules.
Frank IV credits his father for helping him become a virtuous man. He just wanted to do the same for his children.
And he’s witnessing his greatest wish come true: He’s proud of the man Frank V has become. He’s proud of his accomplishments on the Tivy football team, often grilling hamburgers for the concessions stand at Antler Stadium. He’s proud of his children’s academic achievements, too. When Frank V and Sabrina were inducted into the National Honor Society in March, he proudly posed for photos with both after the ceremony.
When he graduates, Frank V plans on attending Texas A&M.
“I can credit almost anything in my life and trace it back to my dad,” Frank V said. “Learning from him, watching him, getting in trouble by him, having good moments with him. He’s by far had the biggest impact in my life.”
***
Frank IV still remembers when his youngest son first stood on his feet.
He had come home from work to eat lunch. As soon as Frank V saw his dad, he began crawling toward him.
His father tried to get him to stand, gently pulling his son to his feet. Frank V immediately plopped back to the floor. His dad lifted him off the ground again. This time, Frank V successfully remained on his feet. He trembled, but continued to clutch his father’s hand.
Frank IV later shares this story at the Tivy senior father-son retreat in August, almost 17 years later.
“His eyes and my eyes spoke everything — trust, love and commitment,” Frank IV. “You are mine and I am yours.”
Frank V doesn’t remember this moment, but he will never forget his father’s words after Tivy’s 56-33 playoff win over East View last Friday at Antler Stadium. After every win, Tivy fans form a line along the stadium’s railing to high five the players. When Frank V noticed his dad standing at the end of the line, he was planning on thanking him for braving the cold for three hours to watch him play.
His dad, however, didn’t even give him a chance to speak, immediately embracing him.
“I am so proud of you, son,” Frank IV said. “We will get through all of this together. Everything will be different moving forward, but I want you to know that while I may not always show it, I love you with everything I have got until the end.”
After he had finished embracing his father, Frank V hugged Green, then Brooks McCoy, then Zach Layton, then Andrew Stieler and then Zach Donaldson. In fact, he can’t remember how many people he hugged that night. It was all too much for him; he cried for 30 minutes that night.
“I’m seeing everything through a new lens,” Frank V said. “My dad really does care for me and love me. He just wants to be there for me. He doesn’t want to leave any stones unturned, no regrets. Everything is going to be alright. He wants these last few moments to be … good moments, not moments where we are all disappointed, scared or devastated.
“Sometimes it’s just hard. But he’s helping me out, I am helping him out. We all are going to get through this.”
Frank V admits he’s scared of a life without his dad. It’s why he’s trying to savor every moment he and his family share together.
Tonight, they are all hoping to celebrate a Tivy win over Calallen in Floresville.
“The most beautiful and best moments of my life are being close with my son,” Frank IV. “I know he is part of a beautiful and very close team. When I said close team, I mean brotherhood. A lot of guys not only love Frank, but they love each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.