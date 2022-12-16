The Harper Ladyhorns picked up a 48-23 road win over Johnson City Friday night. With the victory, Harper's season mark improves to 12-4. They are 1-1 in district play.
Talli Millican posted 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Harper. Teammate Carter Wood added 13 points and seven rebounds in the win.
