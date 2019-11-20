Schreiner women’s basketball coach Samantha Davidson didn’t actually coach under Pat Summitt. But the former Tennessee women’s basketball coach indirectly played a role in Davidson’s coaching career.
Davidson’s first coaching job was a volunteer student assistant at Tennessee during the 2013-14 season. At that time, Summitt had begun her battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and had just retired from coaching. Still, Davidson had an opportunity to study the program Summitt built.
“I think the biggest thing I learned was to see an elite program run well,” Davidson said. “And try to mimic that in my own way … That goes from how practices are run, player management, stuff like that. I got to see a lot of different things when I was there.”
After her season at Tennessee, Davidson continued to build an impressive coaching resume. She was an assistant coach for former Tennessee basketball player Shelley Collier at the Webb School, a prep school at Tennessee. A protege of Summitt, Collier taught Davidson how to build a championship culture, showing her how to hold players accountable while caring for them at the same time.
When she spent two seasons coaching at Rhodes College, head coach Matt Dean helped her master different offensive sets.
All those experiences helped prepare her to become Schreiner’s coach in 2017. Now, she’s trying to build her own championship basketball program in the Hill Country. With only two upperclassmen on the roster, her team is young, but possesses plenty of talent. The Lady Mountaineers (0-2) will try to earn their first victory this Friday when they host Hardin-Simmons at 7:30 p.m.
Her coaching philosophy is simple: She wants her team to create as many offensive possessions as possible. The best way to accomplish that task is through a relentless defense.
“My philosophy is we are going to make defense become our offense,” Davidson said. “We are going to force 20 to 25 turnovers a game.”
She plans on accomplishing that goal by running a full-court press for the entire game. Right now, her team is shooting 20.6 percent from the field. The best way to raise that percentage is through scoring in transition.
Of course, this exciting style of play requires of depth. If the Lady Mountaineers hope to thrive in the SCAC this season, they will need several reserves to step up and play at a high level.
And with so many freshmen and sophomores on the roster, the Lady Mountaineers don’t have that much experience playing together. Building team chemistry thisseason will also be a priority.
“We have to come together as a team,” sophomore guard Gabby Ivarra said. “We have to have each other’s backs — on and off the court. We just have to push each other in practice every day.”
Ivarra and the rest of the Lady Mountaineers, though, are excited about the season. After all, they have a coach who learned from some of the best.
“Coach Sam is always telling us to push the ball, run in transition,” sophomore guard Josline Hernandez said. “We do a lot of transition work.
“We have so much potential. We are all young, and we are always going at it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.