The Kerrville Daily Times has selected Santos Hernandez of the Comfort Bobcats as male athlete of the week for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 3. Hernandez scored a team-high 12 points in Comfort’s 45-26 win over Harper on Friday during the Harper Tournament. He also added a team-high 11 in Comfort’s Saturday triumph over Ackerly Sands. Comfort ended the tournament in second place.
Player of the Week honors will be published each Tuesday in The Times.
