Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) attempts to make the stop in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith in what could be considered a cost-cutting move because of a guaranteed salary next season in the case of an injury.
Smith's role had been reduced after Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall this year and the Cowboys moved free-agent pickup Keanu Neal to linebacker from safety. The move can't become official before Wednesday.
