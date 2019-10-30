Regardless of what happened on the court, Wednesday was always going to be a special day for the Schreiner volleyball program.
Four players (Austyn Schiller, Bianca Olivares, Alyx Kruse and Kadi Elledge) were experiencing the cavalcade of emotions that accompanies senior night. One of those players, Elledge, was also celebrating her birthday and got engaged.
“Her boyfriend knew it was senior night and her birthday happened to be on the same night, so he just decided to go for it, I guess,” Schreiner coach Alyssa Hanley said. “It’s always emotional when it’s senior night, but when you add some of those factors, it was bittersweet.”
Wednesday was also nearly perfect, too. The Lady Mountaineers led Our Lady of the Lake after four sets, but dropped the final two sets to lose in five (25-19, 15-25, 25-21, 22-25, 11-15). Despite the loss, Hanley was proud of her team’s effort. Freshman Kayla Lofland led Schreiner (9-23) with 20 kills and 18 digs. Amanda Combs contributed 11 kills, seven digs and one block. Jacqueline Sneed added eight kills, and Giselle Flores supplied 12 digs and two aces.
Then again, those players had been impressive throughout the season, helping the Lady Mountaineers win six more games than they did in 2018.
“We have finished stronger than we have started,” Hanley said. That’s all you can hope for.”
And Wednesday’s match also offered a reminder Hanley’s program has a promising future. Lofland was one of the best players on the court Wednesday; she was also on of the best players in the SCAC conference.
She finished her first college season leading the conference in total kills (370) and kills per set (3.55). Hanley said the next step for the program is for her players to continue to find ways to improve in the offseason.
“I am super excited about our future,” Hanley said. “It’s tough with D-III because our seasons are so much shorter and in the offseason, everything is voluntary so it’s tough to keep them motivated at times. But that’s why culture is so important. I think we have gotten to the point where we have a really good culture where kids are competitive and want to get better. … I see really good things happening for this program.”
