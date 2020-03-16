It is looking increasingly likely that the high school sports season is coming to an end for the 2019-2020 school year.
On Monday afternoon, the UIL issued guidance forbidding teams from practicing during the coronavirus pandemic, which has delayed the spring sports season until at least March 29.
“This is uncharted territory,” Tivy athletic director David Jones said. “There is nothing to base anything on. There is nothing to refer back to. This is all uncharted. We don’t know what is going to happen. We are just sort of waiting and seeing what develops over the next few days.”
The coronavirus has left athletes, especially seniors, in a world of uncertainty about the conclusion of the season. On Monday, President Trump said he’s hoping for things to return to normal by July or August with the pandemic, which has swept across the globe.
The UIL has left some hope for re-starting the seasons for baseball, softball, golf, soccer and track and field.
“It’s just a weird situation,” Tivy soccer coach Reece Zunker said. “It’s tough because your kids are in the best playing shape that they can be, especially toward the end of the season. It’s hard to keep that up if you aren’t playing games and practicing. But at the same time, there are a lot of studies and a lot of people involved with making these decisions, and you have to trust the decisions are the best for the community and for everyone in general.
“I would love to finish the season obviously and let my kids compete … but you kind have to be worried when you see all the professional leagues and NCAA sports being canceled,” Zunker continued. “You are almost anticipating that is what the UIL is going to do. It might not be the wrong decision. I really don’t know; I don’t have all the answers. … As hard as it is not to get out there and compete, you have to understand there is a bigger picture.”
Track coach Kevin Pope was looking forward to seeing if senior Andrew Stieler was going to be able to break the school’s eight-year-old pole vault record at the Texas Relays, which has now been canceled.
“That was the one disadvantage about canceling Texas Relays is that he would have gotten to jump with athletes closer to his caliber,” Pope said. “He usually tends to do better in those types of situations.”
In the last few days, coaches across the nation have had similar conversations with their players. Since the coronavirus outbreak, athletes have operated in an environment of uncertainty. The NCAA has canceled all its postseason tournaments in the spring, and the NBA and MLB have both suspended their seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.