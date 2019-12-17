During the last three games, Tivy senior forward Abraham Viera has been nearly unstoppable offensively, scoring at least 30 points in all three contests.
On Tuesday, it was senior Jackson Young’s turn to deliver a big offensive performance. Young dropped 26 points to propel the Antlers to a 59-49 win over Kennedy on the road on Tuesday night. Viera didn’t score 30 points, but was still productive, finishing with 17 points. Niko Nieto, Caleb Fineske, John Henry Hayes and Jackson Johnston each scored four.
The Antlers (9-7, 2-0 District 26-5A) led 28-24 at halftime, but outscored the Rockets 18-6 to seize control. They will enjoy a short Christmas break before competing in the Victoria Tournament on Dec. 27.
