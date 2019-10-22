For several days, the Center Point volleyball team has known the identity of its first-round playoff opponent.
It just became official on Tuesday: The Lady Pirates (13-17, 6-5 District 29-2A) will play Brackett in the bi-district round on Nov. 4 in D’Hanis. The playoff announcement was another testament to the program that coach Caityln Whittle has built during her four year tenure with Center Point. Every year, she’s led her team to the playoffs. Last year, the Lady Pirates advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 1991.
The Lady Pirates have another opportunity to make a deep playoff run this November. They already handled Brackett in three sets earlier this season. But Whittle isn’t concerned about the postseason at the moment. She just wants a strong finish to the regular season to clinch another winning record in district play.
They struggled to accomplished that goal Tuesday. Sure, they cruised to a four-set win (25-8, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16) over San Antonio Lee, but they also committed 31 total errors against the overmatched Wolfpack, with 17 of those occurring in the third. Whittle knows her players will have to reduce the miscues entering the postseason.
“They got goofy and lost focus (in the third set),” Whittle said. “It’s hard to play fast when you are playing a team that plays so slow. We get in a roll where they make a lot of errors and we get a lot of points, so they are like, ‘Now that they are making all these errors, we are just going to relax a little bit.’ … That’s when we start making stupid errors.”
Lexi Mills led Center Point with eight kills, five aces and five digs. Kammi Skeen contributed six kills and one block. Both seniors will try to help the Lady Pirates secure a win Friday against San Antonio Stacey.
“Hopefully, they will rise to the occasion since it’s a playoff game and compete,” Whittle said. “I just win Friday.”
Other Local volleyball scores
Tivy over Veterans Memorial, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
Lady Antlers improve to 27-11, 11-3 District 26-5A thanks to 12 kills and 20 assists from Ally Scheidle
Ingram over Cole, 25-14, 26-24, 25-10
Ingram improves to 30-6, 6-2 District 26-3A
Harper over Junction, 25-19, 23-25, 25-10, 25-22.
Harper improves to 28-9, 11-0 District 29=2A
