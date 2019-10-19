Tivy volleyball fans painted Antler Gym pink on Friday night.
The majority of them entered the gym in pink T-shirts. Some of them adorned the wall with pink banners expressing support for the Lady Antlers. Players sported pink hair ties, and senior libero Savana Trahan donned a pink jersey.
Friday’s matched against Wagner was a tribute to breast cancer survivors. Each Tivy volleyball player played in honor of a breast cancer survivor they knew personally. Before the match, they gave flowers to Tivy assistant girls basketball coach Jessica Fierro, who battled breast cancer last year.
It was emotionally-charged environment, but the Lady Antlers were able to channel their emotions to give a dominating performance, cruising to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 victory over Wagner to remain in second place in the District 26-5A standings
“It was a great team win tonight,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coates said. “Wagner is a very athletic group that has the ability to hit above our block when they are in system. We knew we had to serve tough and attack the line to keep them out of offensive set. Besides a weak start in set 2, we were able to stay focused. … We had contributions from everyone on the court.”
Keirson Jalowy led Tivy (27-11, 10-3) with 11 kills and 10 digs. Trahan contributed a team-high 19 digs, and sophomore Ally Scheidle had 15 assists, eight kills and two aces.
