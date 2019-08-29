With 10 minutes remaining until kickoff, Jeremy Hickman clenched his hands together and raised them above his head, suddenly thrusting them toward the ground as if wielding a giant hammer.
“Don’t quit swinging,” he told his Tivy football players; his voice steadily rising inside the visiting locker room at Boerne ISD Stadium on Sept. 21, 2018. “Just keep swinging and good things will happen.”
It was a pregame speech the Antlers needed to hear. At that point, their 2018 season had been flush with adversity. Their young defense had struggled keeping offenses out of the end zone. Their head coach, David Jones, had been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy and could barely speak, missing the entire week of practice before Tivy’s game against rival Boerne Champion. Most people in Kerrville assumed a Tivy loss to the Chargers was inevitable.
All those factors inspired Hickman’s motivational speech. He had first heard about Jacob Riis’ “The Stone cutter’s Creedo” from Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. He decided to share the metaphor with his players on the heels of an emotional week.
“Just keep chipping away at the rock,” He said, continuing to swing his arms. “It could be the second hit on that rock that splits that stone, or it could be the millionth, but you got to bring your hammer and swing.”
His pregame speech was met with silence, but Hickman could see the intensity in players’ eyes; the energy in the room was palpable. He knew his message had resonated with them.
When the Antlers left that locker room, they continued to swing their metaphorical hammers until they earned a 30-27 victory over the Chargers. They continued swinging for the remainder of the season, going undefeated in District 14-5A Div. II play and advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the second straight season.
“That’s been our motto ever since — just keep swinging,” senior linebacker Regan Robertson said. “That speech stuck with us … It was so awesome.”
Hickman isn’t the only Tivy coach who has delivered a memorable pregame speech. In fact, pregame speeches have become an art form in the Tivy football program. Tivy athletic director David Jones appoints a different coach to give a five-minute address before each of the Antlers’ 10 regular season games, alternating each between an offensive and defensive coaches. Tonight, receivers coach Jason Crawford will give the pregame oration before Tivy’s season opener against Dripping Springs at Antler Stadium.
All his coaches take their speech assignments seriously. They know a moving speech can give the players an extra burst of energy before the upcoming game, and sometimes, that extra burst can account for a difference between a win and a loss.
“They all do a great job — They all come at it in different ways,” Jones said. “They all think about it. They have their own thoughts and things that they want to communicate with different kids. I don’t give them any parameters for the speech.”
The coaches rarely write their speeches, believing that a fully-scripted address diminishes the overall impact of their message. (“Our kids aren’t dumb,” Crawford said. “They can tell when a speech is written and not from the heart.”) But they still always prepare for their speeches. Crawford often builds his orations on observations he gleaned from practice, common themes he noticed during the week of preparation. Personal anecdotes have also inspired his pregame messages. In one instance, he was dining at Broken Stone Pizza on a Friday before a football game. A man sitting by the window noticed Crawford’s coaching polo and went over to talk to him.
“Hey coach, get after them tonight,” the man said to Crawford. “TFND.”
By the time Crawford left Broken Stone, he had a new theme for his speech that night.
“We aren’t just playing for ourselves,” Crawford told his players later that night. “We are representing our community. There’s a lot of folks in this town who went to Tivy and it means a lot to them to be from here.”
These speeches serve another purpose besides giving players extra juice before a game. They’re also opportunities to strengthen the relationship between players and coaches. A week of practice can sometimes be stressful for both parties. Coaches can become frustrated with players; players can get mad at coaches. The five-minute speech is a chance for coaches to express raw emotions, to remind their players that, at the end of the day, they are always rooting for their success.”
In other words, these speeches remind players why they keep swinging — they work hard for the opportunity to celebrate together on Friday nights.
“Going through the week, we are always messing up (during practice), trying to clean up things,” Robertson said. “(coaches) are yelling at us; sometimes the tensions get high. But in that moment, when they are giving that speech to you, you know that theseguys are 100 percent on our side.”
Crawford is hoping to produce that same effect on his players tonight. He laughs when asked on Wednesday if he wants to share a preview of his speech. He’s still preparing.
“You can rest assured that it will be from the heart,” Crawford said. “The kids will know that I mean it and they will know that they are loved when they take the field. That’s for sure.”
