According to a press release posted by the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), Demauria Miles, a first-year guard for the Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team from Little Elm, Texas has been named the SCAC Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, November 22 through Sunday, November 28.
Miles was the leading scorer for the Mountaineers last weekend as she led Schreiner to a pair of non-conference victories against Howard Payne, 86-80, on Saturday and Sul Ross State, 77-74, on Sunday. It marked the first time since the 2013-14 season that Schreiner has secured back-to-back victories over two different non-conference foes.
