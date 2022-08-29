COMFORT — It was a sloppy game, but someone had to win a penalty-marred contest between Comfort and Johnson City on Friday night. In the end, the Johnson City Eagles flew past the Comfort Bobcats, 30-20.
Micah Nye got the start in the quarterback position for the Bobcats. He went 6 of 15 passing for one touchdown. Unfortunately, he was picked off three times in his Comfort debut at quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.