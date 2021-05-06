Three Tivy seniors sign letters of intent to play at the next level
Congratulations to three Tivy Antler student athletes who will be taking their athletic skills to the next level.
Signing Letters of Intent to play ball or run track are Ronald Hanneman for Dallas Baptist University, Aaron Ortega for Concordia University and Hayden Poe for Angelo State University.
